London/European traders are looking toward the exit with the major indices all falling sharply today. The closing levels show:

German DAX, -1.57%

France CAC, -1.4%

UK FTSE 100 under -1.82%

Spain's Ibex, -1.50%

Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.65%

As European traders look to exit, US stocks are trading off of their low levels. Nevertheless, the S&P and NASDAQ index are still down on the day.

Dow Industrial Average +130 points or 0.34% at 37862.67. The low price reached 37749.78. UnitedHealth is keeping the Dow up. It is up $27 or 6.01% in trading today.

S&P index -5.95 points or -0.11% at 5057. The low price reached 5040.88.

NASDAQ index -16 points or -0.10% at 15869. The low price reached 15824.34

The small-cap Russell 2000's trading down -8.74 points or -0.44% at 1966.97.

US yields are higher and trading closer to the highs for the day:

2-year 4.965%, +2.0 basis points

5-year 4.679%, +3.5 basis points

10-year 4.657%, +2.9 basis points

30-year 4.757%, +1.7 basis points

The price of the crude oil is trading up eight cents or 0.11% at $85.50.

Bitcoin remains under pressure and is trading now below 62,000 at $61,942. The 38.2% retracement of the move-up from the 2024 low comes in at $60,314.