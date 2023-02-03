The major European indices are ending the day with mixed results:

  • German DAX, -0.21%
  • France's CAC, +0.94%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +1.04%
  • Spain's Ibex, -0.04%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB -0.56%

For the UK FTSE 100, the price moved above the old all-time high from 2018 at 7903.50. The intraday high price reached 7906.58 before rotating back to the downside in closing minutes, and just below that all-time intraday high. Nevertheless, the close at 7901.81 was above the previous all-time close at 7877.97.

For the trading week:

  • German DAX rose 2.15%
  • France CAC rose 1.93%
  • UK FTSE 100 rose 1.76%
  • Spain's Ibex rose 1.83%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB rose 1.97%

A snapshot of other markets as London/European traders head for the exits shows:

In the forex market, the USD is the strongest of the major currencies thanks to the stronger US data today. The NZD, AUD and JPY are the weakest.

Forex
The USD is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest