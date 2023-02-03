The major European indices are ending the day with mixed results:
- German DAX, -0.21%
- France's CAC, +0.94%
- UK's FTSE 100, +1.04%
- Spain's Ibex, -0.04%
- Italy's FTSE MIB -0.56%
For the UK FTSE 100, the price moved above the old all-time high from 2018 at 7903.50. The intraday high price reached 7906.58 before rotating back to the downside in closing minutes, and just below that all-time intraday high. Nevertheless, the close at 7901.81 was above the previous all-time close at 7877.97.
For the trading week:
- German DAX rose 2.15%
- France CAC rose 1.93%
- UK FTSE 100 rose 1.76%
- Spain's Ibex rose 1.83%
- Italy's FTSE MIB rose 1.97%
A snapshot of other markets as London/European traders head for the exits shows:
- Gold down -$43 or -2.27% at $1869.23
- Silver is down $1.01 or -4.37% at $22.40
- Crude oil is not following the stronger jobs/stronger growth idea and is down over $1.00 at $74.92
- Bitcoin is trading little changed from the 5 PM ET level yesterday at $23531
In the forex market, the USD is the strongest of the major currencies thanks to the stronger US data today. The NZD, AUD and JPY are the weakest.