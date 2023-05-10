Major European stock indices are ending that session lower. The declines are led by France's CAC which declined by -0.49%.
A look at the closing levels shows
- German DAX -59.25 points or -0.37% at 15896.24
- France's CAC -35.97 points or -0.49% at 7361.21
- UK's FTSE 100 -282.78 points or -0.29% at 7741.32
- Spain's Ibex -15.50 points or -0.17% at 9167.71
- Italy's FTSE MIB down -120.11 points or -0.44% at 27263.42
As London/European traders look to exit, US stocks are mixed with the S&P and NASDAQ index up while the Dow industrial average is down for the 7th day in 8 trading days of May.
- Dow industrial average -85.63 points or -0.25% at 33476.64
- S&P index +9.83 points or 0.24% at 4129.15
- NASDAQ index +98.21 points or 0.81% at 12278.51
In the US a debt market, yields remain lower after the CPI data. At 1 PM ET, the U.S. Treasury will auction off 10 year notes:
- 2 year yield 3.953% -7.1 basis points. The yield is back below the 4% level today
- 5 year yield 3.410% -8.5 basis points
- 10 year yield 3.457% -6.4 basis points. It's yield is back below 3.5%
- 30 year yield 3.806% -4.3 basis points
In the Forex, the USD moved lower after the CPI data but has seen a bounced back higher erasing most of the declines.
The JPY is the strongest and the CHF is the weakest. The USD is near unchanged (with 0.10% of the close) vs the EUR, GBP, CHF, CAD and AUD. It is lower vs the JPY and the NZD.