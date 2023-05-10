Major European stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are ending that session lower. The declines are led by France's CAC which declined by -0.49%.

A look at the closing levels shows

German DAX -59.25 points or -0.37% at 15896.24

France's CAC -35.97 points or -0.49% at 7361.21

UK's FTSE 100 -282.78 points or -0.29% at 7741.32

Spain's Ibex -15.50 points or -0.17% at 9167.71

Italy's FTSE MIB down -120.11 points or -0.44% at 27263.42

As London/European traders look to exit, US stocks are mixed with the S&P and NASDAQ index up while the Dow industrial average is down for the 7th day in 8 trading days of May.

In the US a debt market, yields remain lower after the CPI data. At 1 PM ET, the U.S. Treasury will auction off 10 year notes:

2 year yield 3.953% -7.1 basis points. The yield is back below the 4% level today

5 year yield 3.410% -8.5 basis points

10 year yield 3.457% -6.4 basis points. It's yield is back below 3.5%

30 year yield 3.806% -4.3 basis points

In the Forex, the USD moved lower after the CPI data but has seen a bounced back higher erasing most of the declines.

The JPY is the strongest and the CHF is the weakest. The USD is near unchanged (with 0.10% of the close) vs the EUR, GBP, CHF, CAD and AUD. It is lower vs the JPY and the NZD.