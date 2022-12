The major European stock indices are close in the day higher and rebounding from declines seen yesterday:

German DAX, +0.97%

France's CAC +0.97%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.15%

Spain's Ibex +0.68%

Italy's FTSE MIB +1.17%

in the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are modestly lower:

A snapshot of the US stock market as European traders look to exit shows:

Dow up 375 points or 1.14%

S&P up 68.47 points or 1.82%

Nasdaq up 270 points or 2.65%