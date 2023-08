The major European indices rebounded into the close and in doing so moved into positive territory. A snapshot of the market closing levels shows:

German DAX, up 10.35 points or +0.07%

Frances CAC, up 15.14 points or +0.21%

UK's FTSE 100 up 4.93 points or +0.07%

Spain's Ibex up 14.20 points or +0.15%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.36%

At session lows,