The major European indices are ending the day with declines but well off there lows. The UK FTSE 100 is an exception (closing more toward the lows of the day).

  • German DAX, -0.64%
  • France's CAC -1.0%
  • UK's FTSE 100 -1.56%
  • Spain's Ibex -1.35%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB -0.67%

At the session lows:

  • German DAX was down -2.53%
  • France's CAC was down -2.74%
  • UK's FTSE 100 was down -2.57%
  • Spain's Ibex was down -2.14%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB was down -2.13%

In other markets as the NA session moves past the midday point:

In the US stock market:

  • Dow industrial average is down -248.46 points or -0.78% at 31585.66
  • S&P is down -26.13 points or -0.66% 3909.06
  • NASDAQ index is down -42.29 points or -0.37% 11321.95
  • Russell 2000 is up 7.32 points or 0.43% at 1725.46.

In the forex, the strongest currency (and runaway strongest) is the JPY. The EUR is the weakest. The EURJPY is up 2.42% on the day, leading the biggest movers today. The AUDJPY is up 2.23% and the NZDJPY is up 2.05%.

