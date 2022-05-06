The major European  indices  are ending the day on a sour note. They are also lower for the week:

  • German DAX, -1.6%
  • France's CAC, -1.7%
  • UK's FTSE 100 -1.5%
  • Spain's Ibex -1.3%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB -1.2%

For the trading week, the declines are also quite hefty:

  • German DAX, -3.0%
  • France's CAC -4.2%
  • UK's FTSE 100 -4.28%
  • Spain's Ibex -3.05%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB -3%

In the European debt market

Meanwhile, the EURUSD is remaining near its lows going back to 2017. However, the price is trying to stay above its shorter-term 200 hour moving average at 1.05516 and its 100 hour moving average at 1.05425. The current price is trading at 1.0577. The low price for the cycle reach 1.04703 last week.