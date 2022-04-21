At the start of the US session, the major European  indices  showed gains across the board:

  • German DAX, +1.5%
  • France's CAC, +1.86%
  • UK's FTSE 100 +0.3%
  • Spain's Ibex, +1.0 present
  • Italy's FTSE MIB +0.25%

As traders look to exit, the major indices are more mixed and off their highest levels:

  • German DAX, +0.98%
  • France's CAC, +1.36%
  • UK's FTSE 100 unchanged
  • Spain's Ibex +0.50 percent
  • Italy's FTSE MIB -0.30%

Looking at the benchmark 10 year yields, the rates are higher across the board:

In the forex market, the USD is now the strongest of the major currencies as a run higher in rates, has pushed the greenback higher:

