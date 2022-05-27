The major European  indices  are ending the week with gains on Friday and gains for the week:

the final numbers are showing:

  • German DAX, +230.9 points or 1.62% at 14462.20
  • France's CAC +105.17 points or 1.64% at 6515.76
  • UK's FTSE 100 +20.54 points or is 0.27% at 7585.47
  • Spain's Ibex +44.8 points or 0.50% at 8933.61
  • Italy's FTSE MIB +89.76 points or 0.37% at 24636.

For the week:

  • German DAX, +3.44%
  • France's CAC +3.67%
  • UK's FTSE 100 +2.65%
  • Spain's Ibex +5.29%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB +2.23%

Looking at the daily chart of the German DAX, the rise today the price above the 50% midpoint of the move down from the 2022 high reached early in January. That level comes in at 14364.44. The next key target is the falling 100 day moving average at 14547.88. The current price is between the 50% below and the 100 day MA above for the German DAX.

German DAX
German DAX trades between the 50%/100 day moving average