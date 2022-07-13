The major stock indices in Europe close day with declines across the board. The declines are led by the German DAX which fell -1.16%.

A look at the final numbers shows:

German DAX, -149.15 points or -1.16%

France's CAC -43.98 points or -0.73%

UK's FTSE 100 -53.47 points or -0.74%

Spain's Ibex -69.9 points or -0.87%

Italy's FTSE MIB, -199 points or -0.93%

Looking at the German DAX, the price high reached 12851.90. That took the price above the falling 100 hour moving average currently at 12790.19. However, momentum could not be sustained and the price moved back below the level. A late session rally off the low for the day at 12390.95.

German DAX closes below its 100 hour moving average

