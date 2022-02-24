The major European  indices  are closing the day sharply lower with most losses between three and 4% on the day.

The provisional closes are showing

  • German DAX, -4.0%
  • France's CAC, -4.0%
  • UK's FTSE 100 -3.8%
  • Spain's Ibex -2.8%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB -3.9%

Although down sharply, the declines were worse. At the session lows intraday:

  • German DAX was down -5.65%
  • France's CAC was down -5.13%
  • UK's FTSE 100 was down -4.01%
  • Spain's Ibex was down -4.67%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB was down -5.58%

In the forex, the snapshot of the strongest to weakest is showing the USD is the strongest, while hte NZD is the weakest. The EUR which was the weakest at the start of the NA session, has now seen the AUD and NZD overtake it as the weakest of the majors.

Forex
The strongest to weakest of the major currencies

In other markets:

In the US stock market:

  • Dow is down -670 points or -2.01% at 32461
  • S&P index is down 52 points or -1.22% at 4173
  • NASDAQ index is down 52 points or -0.40% at 12985
  • Russell 2000 is down 11.23 points or -0.58% 1932.82

Both the Russell NASDAQ index did trade in positive territory but have since rotated back below the unchanged level.