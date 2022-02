The major European indices are ending the day with sharp declines. Apart from the UK FTSE 100 which fell -1.77%, the other indices are closing from 2.19% to 2.53%. However, things could have been worse.

German Dax was down -3.77% at the low.

France's CAC was down -3.63%

UK FTSE was down -2.33%

Spain's Ibex was down -3.36%

Italy's FTSE MIB was down -3.98%.

Below are the closes, the ranges, the highs and the low for the major European indices today.

