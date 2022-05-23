The preliminary closes for the major European indices are pointing to solid gains on the day:

  • German DAX +1.32%
  • France's CAC +0.89%
  • UK's FTSE 100 +1.58%
  • Spain's Ibex +1.5%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB +0.07%

In other markets as London/European traders look to exit shows:

  • spot gold up $8.40 or 0.45% $1853.90
  • spot silver up $0.11 or 0.60% at $21.84
  • WTI crude oil futures are near unchanged at $110.39
  • bitcoin is trading just above 30,000 at $30,374

In the US stock the major  indices  are near session highs and enjoying strong gains led by financials:

In the US debt market, yields are trading higher with the stock market rebound (no flight to safety today):

  • 2 year 2.633%, +4.8 point basis points
  • 5 year 2.871%, +6.7 basis points
  • 10 year 2.860%, +7.5 basis points
  • 30 year 3.054%, +6.3 basis points

In the European debt market,

  • German 10 year 1.013%, +6.3 basis points
  • France's 10 year 1.534% +5.5 basis points
  • UK 10 year 1.971% +10.0 basis points
  • Spain's 10 year 2.128%, +2.0 basis points