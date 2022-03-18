The major European indices closing the day with mixed results, but all are closing with solid gains.

The closes for the day are showing:

German Dax, +0.1%

France's CAC +0.1%

UK FTSE 100, +0.3%

Spain's Ibex, +0.1%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.4%

For the trading week:

German Dax +5.7%

France's CAC+5.7%

UK FTSE 100, +3.5%

Spain's Ibex+3.38%

Italy's FTSE MIB +4.7%

As London/European traders head for the exit, the CHF is the strongest of the majors while the EUR is the weakest. The EURCHF is the biggest mover with a decline of -0.72% on the day.

The strongest to weakest of the major currencies