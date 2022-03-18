The major European indices closing the day with mixed results, but all are closing with solid gains.
The closes for the day are showing:
- German Dax, +0.1%
- France's CAC +0.1%
- UK FTSE 100, +0.3%
- Spain's Ibex, +0.1%
- Italy's FTSE MIB +0.4%
For the trading week:
- German Dax +5.7%
- France's CAC+5.7%
- UK FTSE 100, +3.5%
- Spain's Ibex+3.38%
- Italy's FTSE MIB +4.7%
As London/European traders head for the exit, the CHF is the strongest of the majors while the EUR is the weakest. The EURCHF is the biggest mover with a decline of -0.72% on the day.