The European stock indices are closing higher with he German Dax leading the way. That index is closing in a new 2023 hi and at the highest level going back to January 2022. The all-time high price reached 16290.19 in November 2021. The price today closed at 16163.37 just 137 points from that record level.
The final numbers are showing:
- German Dax +212.08 points or 1.33% at 16163.37
- Frances CAC +47.45 points or 0.64% at 7446.90
- UK's FTSE 100 +19.07 points or 0.25% at 7742.29
- Spain's Ibex plus 1.52.40.02 percent at 9213.11
- Italy's FTSE MIB up 117 points or 0.43% at 27313.67
As London/European traders exit for the day. A look around the other works shows:
- Crude oil is down $0.80 or -1.10% at $72.03
- Gold is down $26.38 or -1.34% at $1955.04
- Silver is down $0.32 or -1.39% at $23.41
- Bitcoin is trading at $27,165
In the US stock market, the NASDAQ index is leading the way to the upside. The Dow Industrial Average is trading above and below unchanged now.
- Dow Industrial Average edge down 2 points or -0.01% at 33418.48
- S&P index up 25.14 points or 0.60% at 4184.00
- NASDAQ index up 157.66 points or 1.26% at 12658.91
- Russell 2000 is up 7.51 points or 0.42% at 1782
looking at some individual stocks:
- Nvidia is a soaring bite $15 or 4.98% at $316.87
- Google is up $2.13 or 1.76% $122.98
- Microsoft is up $3.69 or 1.18% with $317.70
- Apple is up $2.26 or 1.31% $174.95
- Meta is up $1.03 or 0.42% at $243.48
- Adobe (an AI play?) is up $4.48 or 1.26% at $361.11. Technically, it rose back above its 100 day moving average at $357.56 today, and approaches its 50% midpoint of $363.
Earnings for Adobe won't be released until June 15. Back in March, they reported $3.80 which was higher than the $3.68 expected on revenues of $4.655 billion versus estimates of $4.623 billion.