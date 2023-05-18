The European stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are closing higher with he German Dax leading the way. That index is closing in a new 2023 hi and at the highest level going back to January 2022. The all-time high price reached 16290.19 in November 2021. The price today closed at 16163.37 just 137 points from that record level.

German Dax closes at a new 2023 high

The final numbers are showing:

German Dax +212.08 points or 1.33% at 16163.37

Frances CAC +47.45 points or 0.64% at 7446.90

UK's FTSE 100 +19.07 points or 0.25% at 7742.29

Spain's Ibex plus 1.52.40.02 percent at 9213.11

Italy's FTSE MIB up 117 points or 0.43% at 27313.67

As London/European traders exit for the day. A look around the other works shows:

Crude oil is down $0.80 or -1.10% at $72.03

Gold is down $26.38 or -1.34% at $1955.04

Silver is down $0.32 or -1.39% at $23.41

Bitcoin is trading at $27,165

In the US stock market, the NASDAQ index is leading the way to the upside. The Dow Industrial Average is trading above and below unchanged now.

Dow Industrial Average edge down 2 points or -0.01% at 33418.48

S&P index up 25.14 points or 0.60% at 4184.00

NASDAQ index up 157.66 points or 1.26% at 12658.91

Russell 2000 is up 7.51 points or 0.42% at 1782

looking at some individual stocks:

Nvidia is a soaring bite $15 or 4.98% at $316.87

Google is up $2.13 or 1.76% $122.98

Microsoft is up $3.69 or 1.18% with $317.70

Apple is up $2.26 or 1.31% $174.95

Meta is up $1.03 or 0.42% at $243.48

Adobe (an AI play?) is up $4.48 or 1.26% at $361.11. Technically, it rose back above its 100 day moving average at $357.56 today, and approaches its 50% midpoint of $363.

Adobe moves above its 200 and 100 day moving averages

Earnings for Adobe won't be released until June 15. Back in March, they reported $3.80 which was higher than the $3.68 expected on revenues of $4.655 billion versus estimates of $4.623 billion.