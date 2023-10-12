The major European stock indices are closing the session with mixed results. Italy and UK indices close higher. German, France, Spain close lower:
- German DAX, -0.23%
- France CAC, -0.37%
- UK's FTSE, 100 +0.33%
- Spain's Ibex, -0.26%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.28%
- Portugal's PSI20, -0.90%
In the US as London/European traders look to exit, the major indices are mixed
- Dow industrial average -83 points or -0.24% at 33725.20
- S&P index -1.97 points or -0.05% at 4374.98
- NASDAQ index +28.9 points or 0.21% at 13689
In the US debt market:
- 2 year yield 5.072%, +6.8 basis points
- 5 year yield 4.669%, +6.4 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.651% +5.4 basis points
- 30 year yield 4.790% +5.4 basis points
In the forex, the USD is the runaway strongest of the major currencies. The AUD is the weakest.
The AUDUSD and the NZDUSD have each moved 1.20%. The AUDUSD is down-testing a swing area at 0.6326 to 0.6331. Move below and a run toward the 0.6300 area can not be ruled out. The low from last week reached 0.62849.