The major European stock indices are closing the session with mixed results. Italy and UK indices close higher. German, France, Spain close lower:

  • German DAX, -0.23%
  • France CAC, -0.37%
  • UK's FTSE, 100 +0.33%
  • Spain's Ibex, -0.26%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.28%
  • Portugal's PSI20, -0.90%

In the US as London/European traders look to exit, the major indices are mixed

  • Dow industrial average -83 points or -0.24% at 33725.20
  • S&P index -1.97 points or -0.05% at 4374.98
  • NASDAQ index +28.9 points or 0.21% at 13689

In the US debt market:

  • 2 year yield 5.072%, +6.8 basis points
  • 5 year yield 4.669%, +6.4 basis points
  • 10 year yield 4.651% +5.4 basis points
  • 30 year yield 4.790% +5.4 basis points

In the forex, the USD is the runaway strongest of the major currencies. The AUD is the weakest.

forex

The AUDUSD and the NZDUSD have each moved 1.20%. The AUDUSD is down-testing a swing area at 0.6326 to 0.6331. Move below and a run toward the 0.6300 area can not be ruled out. The low from last week reached 0.62849.

AUDUSD