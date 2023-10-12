The major European stock indices are closing the session with mixed results. Italy and UK indices close higher. German, France, Spain close lower:

German DAX, -0.23%

France CAC, -0.37%

UK's FTSE, 100 +0.33%

Spain's Ibex, -0.26%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.28%

Portugal's PSI20, -0.90%

In the US as London/European traders look to exit, the major indices are mixed

Dow industrial average -83 points or -0.24% at 33725.20

S&P index -1.97 points or -0.05% at 4374.98

NASDAQ index +28.9 points or 0.21% at 13689

In the US debt market:

2 year yield 5.072%, +6.8 basis points

5 year yield 4.669%, +6.4 basis points

10 year yield 4.651% +5.4 basis points

30 year yield 4.790% +5.4 basis points

In the forex, the USD is the runaway strongest of the major currencies. The AUD is the weakest.

The AUDUSD and the NZDUSD have each moved 1.20%. The AUDUSD is down-testing a swing area at 0.6326 to 0.6331. Move below and a run toward the 0.6300 area can not be ruled out. The low from last week reached 0.62849.