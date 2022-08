Stoxx 600 +0.8%

German DAX +0.9%

UK FTSE 100 +0.7%

French CAC +0.9%

Italy MIB +0.6%

Spain IBEX +1.3%

US stocks are back to June levels while the Dax has a long way to go. Of course, in Europe they're paying about 10x more in the forward power market.