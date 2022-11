Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.1

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX +0.2%

With it being a US holiday, there might not be much appetite to go chasing any major moves today. As such, risk appetite might be fairly sapped after yesterday's decent advance following softer US data. The dollar was lower in the handover from Asia but is now trading closer to flat levels against the major currencies bloc.