Eurostoxx -1.1%

Germany DAX -1.0%

France CAC 40 -1.3%

UK FTSE -1.2%

Spain IBEX -1.6%

The downside momentum continues on the week, with US futures also sitting lower today. S&P 500 futures are at the lows, down by 14 points or 0.3% currently. Just keep an eye out on the BOE decision later, as the risks are skewed towards a potential surprise 50 bps rate hike. If that happens, it's going to pile on the pressure on equities.