Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX flat

This mirrors the positive mood in US futures, with S&P 500 futures seen up 25 points, or 0.6%, on the day. After yesterday's late setback in Wall Street, it looks like the relief rally is carrying on again. This breakout in the DAX has certainly been quite the bullish run: