Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

This comes as we also see US futures tilt a little lower, with S&P 500 futures now down 9 points, or 0.2%, right as we get things going on the session. Nasdaq futures are down 0.3% while Dow futures are also down 0.2% as the risk mood remains more cautious. The ECB is still to come later today and that could hit sentiment further before the end of the week.