Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.8%

The mood music is looking more optimistic with S&P 500 futures also seen up a touch by 10 points, or 0.26%, currently. This comes amid a bid in bonds as well with 10-year Treasury yields seen down 7.6 bps to 3.477% on the day. The drag in yields is weighing on the dollar as we see the greenback losing ground across the board to start the session.