Eurostoxx -0.5%

Germany DAX -0.5%

France CAC 40 -0.6%

UK FTSE -0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.4%

Is this what could possibly break the resilience in European equities this year? We shall see. I mean it is also the first time in the tightening cycle that money markets have now priced in a 4% terminal rate for the ECB. The market reaction doesn't seem so bad then I guess. But the mood is shifting today and here's how it looks like for US futures:

That's quite a change up once European traders started to come in and after we got the inflation numbers earlier.