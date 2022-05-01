Bloomberg (gated) have the report, citing 'people familiar with the matter':

European Union is set to propose a ban on Russian oil by the end of the year, with restrictions on imports introduced gradually until then

EU also considering treating oil shipped via tankers and through pipelines differently, with the latter being easier to sanction

The EU is the single largest consumer of crude and fuel from Russia.

Bloomberg also cite the unnamed sources as saying:

The EU will also push for more banks from Russia and Belarus to be cut off from the international payment system SWIFT, including Sberbank

More at that link above.