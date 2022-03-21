German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.1%

This comes as US futures are down by roughly 0.3% as we get things going on the session.

The overall risk mood is more tentative and wary, following the solid gains seen last week. Treasury yields are marked higher though, with 2-year yields up by nearly 4 bps at 1.99% and 10-year yields up similarly close at around 2.18%.

That will keep yen pairs underpinned with USD/JPY continuing its breakout from last week towards 120.00.