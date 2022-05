German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.3%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.2%

Risk tones are more tepid to start the day but that follows a solid trading session yesterday. US stocks also posted strong gains and it has been a relatively for equities overall. S&P 500 futures are down 0.2%, Nasdaq futures down 0.3%, and Dow futures down 0.2% for the time being.