German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

US futures are also looking fairly tepid, with S&P 500 futures up just 3 points, or 0.1%, at the moment. That comes after another round of heavy selling in equities yesterday, with sentiment now on edge ahead of the weekend. Month-end and quarter-end trading today will not make it easier to sort through the volatility mess.