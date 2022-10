German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

This is much to do with the selling in Wall Street at the end of last week, which saw the S&P 500 fall by 2.4% and the Nasdaq declining by 3.1%. The mood is slightly balanced out by some slight optimism in US futures today, with S&P 500 futures now up 28 points, or 0.8%, as we look to begin the session.