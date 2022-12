German DAX futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures flat

Despite the push higher seen in Chinese equities amid further loosening of Covid restrictions, the optimism isn't quite spilling over to broader markets today. S&P 500 futures are down 7 points, or 0.17%, as overall sentiment remains more mixed today. Treasury yields are holding higher and that is underpinning USD/JPY to 134.90 at the moment to start the session, even if the dollar is weaker elsewhere.