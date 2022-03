German DAX futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.2%

Despite the mildly positive tones in Europe, the overall risk mood looks more tentative. Higher yields is weighing a bit more on tech with Nasdaq futures down 0.6% and S&P 500 futures down 0.4%.

That hints at a more mixed risk picture as we look towards European morning trade.