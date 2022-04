German DAX futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures flat

This comes as US futures are pushing higher on the day, with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.7%. I would warn though that it is still early in the day and as seen yesterday, the more positive risk sentiment can easily turn before the day comes to an end. As much as dip buyers are stepping in for now, 'sell the rip' players are also seemingly on standby.