German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

After a drop yesterday, risk tones are fairly more tepid today with US futures also not reflecting much of a change on the day. Wall Street will have the final say but the lack of enthusiasm for now is keeping major currencies on edge, with the dollar sitting more mixed to start the session. The euro and pound are slightly higher against the greenback but the yen is trading down to fresh lows since 1998 against the dollar.