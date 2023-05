German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

This mirrors the mood in US futures mostly, with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures both also up 0.2%. Dow futures are lagging slightly, keeping more flattish at the moment after yesterday's minor drop. This points to steadier risk tones in general, with tech stocks looking rather perky. Here's a look at the Nasdaq at it looks to potentially break out to the upside: