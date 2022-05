German DAX futures -0.3%

UK FTSE futures -0.3%

The overall risk mood is slightly more subdued to start the day and that is mirrored in US futures as well. S&P 500 futures are down 0.3%, Nasdaq futures down 0.7%, and Dow futures down 0.2% currently.

In FX, major currencies are seeing little change against the dollar though the aussie and kiwi are trailing behind slightly. The slight decline in the antipodeans are not helped by a jump in the dollar against the yuan back above 6.70 today.