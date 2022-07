German DAX futures +0.5%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

European indices had a bit of a sluggish showing yesterday with Italian stocks the main drag amid concerns of early elections. That looks set to come about with Draghi likely to announce his resignation today. For now, the mood is calmer with US futures also settling a little higher on the day. S&P 500 futures are up 10 points or 0.25% currently.