German DAX futures -0.3%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

This is in part to do with the late selling in Wall Street yesterday, though the more tepid mood in US futures is also not helping. S&P 500 futures are down 2 points, or 0.05%, currently. In FX, the dollar is seeing some light bids with USD/JPY looking to wrestle back some near-term momentum to start the session - up over 0.4% to test its 200-hour moving average at 137.43.