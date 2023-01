German DAX futures +0.4%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

This is in part to do with the late gains in Wall Street yesterday, with the overall market mood today being slightly more tentative. US futures are little changed, with S&P 500 futures seen down just 4 points, or 0.1%, at the moment. Elsewhere, bond yields are a little heavy so just be mindful of that. 10-year Treasury yields are down 4 bps to 3.583% currently.