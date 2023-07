German DAX futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures -0.3%

This mirrors the slight decline in US futures, with S&P 500 futures down 0.1% and Nasdaq futures down 0.2% currently. This comes after a solid end to last week and that includes for European equities. The DAX closed at a fresh record high, with the IBEX at its highest levels since 2020 and FTSE MIB at its highest levels since 2008.