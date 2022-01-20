German DAX futures +0.3%

UK FTSE futures +0.5%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.2%

The mood is helped by China easing policy earlier in the day, helping to bolster domestic equities sentiment. US futures are also holding higher with S&P 500 futures up 0.6%, Nasdaq futures up 0.8%, and Dow futures up 0.5%. That is helping to keep the calm as we look to get things going on the session.

Nonetheless, the risk mood remains relatively fragile as Treasury yields continue to stay elevated and the Nasdaq cash index finding itself in a bit of trouble below its 200-day moving average as pointed out here.