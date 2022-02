German DAX futures +0.3%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

European futures are a touch firmer following a solid day of gains yesterday, with Wall Street also helping out with the mood. US futures today are more tepid though, so that is more indicative of the tentative mood ahead of the US consumer inflation report later. S&P 500 futures are down 0.1%, Nasdaq futures down 0.1%, and Dow futures up 0.1%.