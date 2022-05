German DAX futures +0.5%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

This comes alongside the light bounce in the overall risk mood so far with US futures also seen up 0.6% and the dollar and yen giving up some slight ground after yesterday's advance. It is still early in the day though to be saying that this is where risk trades will be making their stand so we'll see.

As pointed out here, the charts certainly don't look too convincing for US equities in particular.