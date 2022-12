German DAX futures +0.4%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

S&P 500 futures are up 9 points, or 0.23%, as we look to get into the session. The technicals look ominous though after the break below the 100-day moving average for the S&P 500 index last week. The double-top pattern near 4,100 also has the potential to point for a downside move targeting 3,760: