German DAX futures -0.4%

UK FTSE futures -0.3%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.2%

The late drop in US stocks on Friday is what is pinning down European equities ahead of the open today. The overall risk mood is more decent with US futures pointing higher, though sentiment is still rather fragile at best.

S&P 500 futures are up 0.5%, Nasdaq futures up 0.6%, and Dow futures up 0.5%.

In FX, the dollar is leading gains though with the aussie and kiwi the laggards as we get things going on the session.