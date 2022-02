German DAX futures +0.4%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

Spanish IBEX futuers +0.3%

The turnaround in the risk mood this week amid the easing of Russia-Ukraine tensions has seen the DAX hold at key support and that is a notable technical development for European indices:

US futures are more tentative on the day though, with S&P 500 futures down 0.1%, Nasdaq futures down 0.2%, and Dow futures down 0.1%