German DAX futures -0.7%

UK FTSE futures -0.3%

Stocks are pretty much continuing the more sluggish mood from last week, with worries still surrounding global growth amid the Shanghai lockdown and rising inflation pressures in general. Add to that is the continued rout in the bond market, which threatens to be a sign of something bigger perhaps.

S&P 500 futures are down 0.5%, Nasdaq futures down 0.6%, and Dow futures down 0.5% as well currently.