German DAX futures +0.5%

UK FTSE futures +0.6%

It's a bit of a slight breather as bond yields are also holding higher for the time being. That said, we'll see if this can hold through the day as yesterday's selling only took place after the open in Europe and accelerated in US trading (at least for tech stocks). US futures also keeping in a better spot at least, with S&P 500 futures up 15 points, or 0.35%, currently.