German DAX futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

European indices ended yesterday with major gains but are kept more in check for now. The main drag comes from France with CAC 40 futures down 0.8% currently. In other events, we are also seeing the US step into the picture in the Middle East so there's that. Then, US futures are also looking rather muted with S&P 500 futures flattish at the moment.