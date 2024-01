German DAX futures -0.5%

UK FTSE futures -0.3%

This mirrors the negative mood in US futures, with S&P 500 futures down 0.4% currently. Treasuries are back in the picture today and yields are keeping higher, with 10-year yields up 5.1 bps to 4.00% currently. That is playing a part in keeping the dollar underpinned as well amid the softer risk mood we're seeing on the day.