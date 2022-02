German DAX futures -0.5%

UK FTSE futures -0.3%

After a more positive showing yesterday, equities are looking a fair bit more subdued today. Tech is leading the way lower, with Nasdaq futures (down 2.2%) the main drag after Facebook/Meta's disappointing earnings. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures are down 1.0% and Dow futures down 0.1% as we look to get things going on the session.