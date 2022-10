German DAX futures +0.7%

UK FTSE futures flat

There is some element of catching up to the late gains at the end of last week in Wall Street, with the overall mood today being more tepid now as the early optimism has been tempered with. S&P 500 futures are now flat after having been up 18 points, or 0.5%, just about an hour ago. It's all about central banks this week and the next, so broader market sentiment will rely heavily on the overall communique among major policymakers.